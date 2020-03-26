Police: Man attempted to burn mom’s house down to scare her

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Authorities in Alabama say a man has been arrested and accused of attempting to burn down his mother’s home because he wanted to frighten her.

Robert Missildine was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree attempted arson. Firefighters were called to the home regarding a domestic dispute and attempted arson.

Charging documents said 25-year-old Missildine was angry with his mother for not allowing him to come inside and shower. He broke a window, entered the home then poured gasoline and told his mother he was going to burn the house down.

Missildine later told police he wanted to scare his mother. It’s unclear whether Missildine has an attorney.

