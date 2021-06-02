Police: Man accidentally shot in thigh outside Helena restaurant

HELENA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Helena Police Department says that they responded to a call of a man with a gunshot wound to the leg outside of a restaurant parking lot Wednesday night.

Authorities received a call of a person shot at 8:10 p.m. in the parking lot of the Little Caesar’s at the Crow’s Corner shopping center. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the thigh, which was bleeding profusely.

First aid was given by officers to stop the bleeding. Paramedics arrived and transported him to UAB Hospital.

Detectives suggest that the shooting appears to be an accidental discharge at this time. They say that there is no threat to the community.