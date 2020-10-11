Police looking for missing Vestavia Hills teen

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — The Vestavia Hills Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in a search for a 16-year-old teen girl.

Kylie Swinsick, 16, has been missing since October 8, Vestavia Hills PD reports. She was last seen around 10:30 a.m. around her residence in Vestavia Hills.

Swinsick’s mother told police she does not have her cell phone with but she might be with friends in the Vestavia Hills area.

If you have any information as to the location or whereabouts of Swinsick, call the Vestavia Hills Police Department at 205-978-0139.

LATEST POSTS