Search for missing Russellville man canceled

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has canceled its missing person alert for 64-year-old William Ashburn Cook.

No other information has been released at this time.

—

9:32 a.m.

ORIGINAL: The Russellville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating William Ashburn Cook.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Cook, 64, was last seen at midnight Tuesday wearing a long sleeve T-shirt, pants, and no shoes in Russellville. He may have a condition that may impair his judgment.

Anyone with any information on Cook’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Russellville Police Department at (256) 332-2230 or call 911.