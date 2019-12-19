ASHLAND, Ala. (WIAT) — Law enforcement are currently searching for an inmate who left his job assignment in Ashland.
Terry Christopher Searcy, 24, reportedly left his assignment at 6 a.m. Thursday. He is approximately 5’10”, weighs 160 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.
Searcy has been incarcerated at the Alex City Work Release Center on an assault charge and was serving a 20-year sentence.
Anyone with information on Searcy’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Alabama Department of Corrections at 800-831-8825.
LATEST POSTS
- Former Wells Fargo employee accused of taking more than $88K from cash vault arrested
- Police looking for inmate who escaped Clay County work assignment Thursday
- After loss of both parents, teenager becomes caretaker for her autistic brother
- 1 dead, at least 2 injured in Westerly apartment complex shooting; suspect dead
- Survey: Alabamians each spend over $2,200 per year on after-work drinks