Police looking for inmate who escaped Clay County work assignment Thursday

ASHLAND, Ala. (WIAT) — Law enforcement are currently searching for an inmate who left his job assignment in Ashland.

Terry Christopher Searcy, 24, reportedly left his assignment at 6 a.m. Thursday. He is approximately 5’10”, weighs 160 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Searcy has been incarcerated at the Alex City Work Release Center on an assault charge and was serving a 20-year sentence.

Anyone with information on Searcy’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Alabama Department of Corrections at 800-831-8825.

LATEST POSTS