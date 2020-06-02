Police investigating theft at Pleasant Grove gun shop

PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating a burglary at a Pleasant Grove gun store early Tuesday morning.

According to police, multiple people broke into the Pleasant Grove Gun Supply at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday and stole weapons. The Pleasant Grove Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is currently investigating the case and checking inventory.

There have been no arrests made in the case.

