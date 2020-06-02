PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating a burglary at a Pleasant Grove gun store early Tuesday morning.
According to police, multiple people broke into the Pleasant Grove Gun Supply at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday and stole weapons. The Pleasant Grove Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is currently investigating the case and checking inventory.
There have been no arrests made in the case.
LATEST POSTS
- Four officers shot in St. Louis amid night of violent protests
- Pandemic of Love sparks movement of community support
- Police investigating theft at Pleasant Grove gun shop
- Birmingham City Schools releases graduation schedule
- Central AL Forecast: A little more heat, humidity today; summer weather continues