Police investigating Sunday homicide in west Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Sunday afternoon.

The victim has been identified as 25-year-old Lamorn Wilkerson-Hubbard of Birmingham.

Around 12:15 p.m., officers from the west precinct responded to Princeton Hospital on a call of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers discovered a person was transported to the hospital by a personal vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead by hospital staff.

Early investigation leads policed to believe the incident happened in the 100 block of 2nd Court West. The victim and the suspect in the case were having a conversation prior to the suspect shooting the victim.

The suspect was later taken into custody. Police have not released the identity of the suspect in the homicide case.

This is an ongoing investigation.