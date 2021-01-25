Police investigating shooting that injured 1 in Ensley neighborhood

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Monday evening.

Just before 8:30 p.m., officers from the west precinct responded to 1200 40th Street Ensley on a Shotspotter call.

BPD 911 Communications Division also received a call of a person shot, police report. Once authorities arrived on the scene, the victim was transported to a local area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

At this time, there are no suspects in custody.