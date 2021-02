BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person in northeast Birmingham Wednesday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 800 block of 48th Street North on a report of a person shot inside a home. The victim was transported to UAB Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police report.

At this time, an arrest has not been made in this incident. Police are continuing to investigate.