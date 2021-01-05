Police investigating shooting in Southtown Housing Community

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating a shooting incident where gunfire erupted in the Southtown Housing Community.

At around 4:15 p.m., officers and detectives were conducting a follow-up investigation on shots fired into an unoccupied vehicle in the 900 block of 24th Street in the Southtown Housing Community.

While officers were at the location, an SUV stopped nearby and multiple suspects exited the vehicle and began to shoot in the direction of the complainant and officers. An officer discharged his weapon returning fire at the suspects. The suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction in the SUV.

There were no injuries reported during this incident.