Police investigating shooting death of 4-year-old in Rainbow City

RAINBOW CITY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Rainbow City Police Department is investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of a 4-year-old child.

According to Etowah County Coroner London Pearce, the child, named Caiden Kimble, was struck by a single gunshot. First responders performed CPR on Kimble until paramedics arrived. Kimble was transported to the local hospital where they were pronounced dead.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

