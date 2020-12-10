Police find no evidence of reported plane crash in Springville

SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — After receiving reports of a plane crash in Springville, police who have searched the area have concluded there is no evidence a plane went down in the area.

According to Juana Corbin, public information officer for the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, a caller claimed they saw what looks to be a plane going down as they were traveling down I-59. Officers with the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, the Springville Police Department and the Odenville Police Department spoke to several witnesses, who said they did not see the plane crash, but that it was reportedly flying low.

A grid search of the area turned up no evidence of a plane crash.