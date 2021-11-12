2 injured, 2 dead after shooting in southwest Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two men are dead and two more are injured following a shooting in the southwest part of the city, according to police.

A social media post made just before 7 p.m. Friday by Birmingham Police Department said the investigation is taking place in the 1100 block of 33rd St. SW.

A heavy police presence is on the scene.

Sgt. Rodarius Mauldin, a public information officer with the Birmingham Police Department, said that around 6:30 Friday, officers responded after their ShotSpotter equipment detected over 30 gunshots in the southwest part of the city. When police arrived, Mauldin said, they found two men outside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds, which he described as non life-threatening. They were transported to UAB.

Police then found two other men in the back seat of the vehicle, both dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Mauldin said multiple weapons were recovered from the scene. He said three vehicles in total were pierced by gunfire in the incident.

He said the situation is under control, but it’s unclear whether all gunfire came from the four injured in the shooting.

Homicide Investigation Underway in the 1100 block of 33rd St SW. The Public Information Division is en route. pic.twitter.com/uIKSMJGHzz — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) November 13, 2021

