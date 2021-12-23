2 dead, toddler found unharmed inside north Birmingham home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide Thursday morning after two people were found dead inside a residence.

According to BPD, the home is located in the 5000 block of 42nd Place North. Officers were called to the scene just after 9:30 a.m. when neighbors noticed the door to the home was open. Once on the scene, BPD discovered two adults in the bedroom unresponsive. They were later pronounced dead.

Authorities say a toddler was also found in the residence though they were unharmed. The Alabama Department of Human Resources is working with officials on the child’s safety plan.

The cause of death has not been released at this time. BPD said they are not ruling out the possibility of this being a “murder-suicide.”

