Police investigating homicide in Ensley neighborhood

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place in west Birmingham.

Tuesday around 6:50 p.m., officers responded to the 2800 block of 21st Street Ensley on a call of a person shot. Officers arrived and found the victim inside the home suffering from a gunshot wound.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and transported the victim to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Shortly after, Birmingham PD was notified that the victim died due to his injuries and was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

At this time, police have not established a motive in this shooting. There are no suspects in this case.

If you have any information in regards to the investigation, call 205-254-1764 or CrimeStoppers 205-254-7777.