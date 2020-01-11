Police investigating embezzlement from Cullman County Fair Association

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are currently investigating a situation where money was stolen from the Cullman County Fair Association.

On Friday, the legal team representing the fair confirmed that they had discovered an unnamed person had “misappropriated a substantial amount of funds” from the group.

“After a preliminary investigation by the Association, this matter was referred to local law enforcement,” said Heath Meherg of Griffith, Lowry & Meherg in a written statement. “At this time, the association will not comment on the amount of funds or the identity of the suspect.”

The Cullman County Fair was first established in 1954

The group is currently working with law enforcement on the matter.

