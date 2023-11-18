BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after a man was killed in an early morning shooting Saturday.

According to BPD, officers were responding to a Shot Spotter notification around 2:55 a.m. at Avenue W and 18th St. Ensley. When officers arrived on the scene, they observed a man lying in the road, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived on the scene and pronounced the man dead.

There is no one in custody. If you have any information, contact BPD at 205-254-1764.