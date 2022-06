BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating a double shooting in east Birmingham Saturday afternoon.

According to Sgt. Rodarius Mauldin, officers were dispatched around 1:30 p.m. to the 1200 block of Oakwood Street on the call of two people shot. Mauldin tells CBS 42 that the shooting was reported as a drive-by.

Both victims were transported to a local hospitals for treatment. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

No other information is available at this time.