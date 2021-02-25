Police investigating deadly shooting in east Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating a shooting where a man was shot and later died at UAB Hospital Thursday evening.

Around 5:10 p.m., Birmingham police officers responded to the 8600 block of 1st Avenue North on a report of a shooting. Once officers arrived on scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, heavily bleeding from his head, police say.

The victim was transported to UAB Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to police. At this time, BPD is investigating the shooting as a homicide.

Police did not say if there were any suspects in custody and have not established a motive in this deadly shooting.