UPDATE: Trussville City School superintendent Dr. Patrick Martin stated there is no immediate threat to the middle school following an investigation by Trussville Police Department. Students are safe to return to school Tuesday and TPD will provide additional police presence at all schools throughout the remainder of the week.

Original: Police investigating after threat made against Hewitt-Trussville Middle School

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Trussville Police Department is in the process of investigating a threat that was called into Hewitt-Trussville Middle School Monday night.

TPD Lt. Clint Riner confirmed to CBS 42 that a threat was made via a phone call to the middle school. Parents have been notified of the investigation by the Trussville City School System. No other information is available as officers continue to investigate.

This incident follows others earlier in the school year in which two students were suspended after making verbal threats towards Hewitt-Trussville Middle and High School. In the following days, a third student was removed from class after bringing a knife to the middle school.

