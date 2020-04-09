Police investigate vandalism at Huntsville synagogue

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Someone vandalized a Huntsville synagogue overnight with anti-Semitic graffiti as Jewish people around the world began celebrating Passover.

Police are trying to figure out who spray painted swastikas and racial slurs on the building and sign at Etz Chayim synagogue on Bailey Cove Road.

Huntsville Police have confirmed they are looking into the vandalism. Leaders at the synagogue told us they have surveillance video that they are reviewing to see if they can determine who the criminal is.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle took to social media calling the vandalism a “despicable act.”

The City of Huntsville condemns anti-Semitism in the strongest possible terms. This despicable act took place on the first night of Passover, one of the most important religious times in the Jewish year. — Tommy Battle (@TommyBattle) April 9, 2020

Anyone with information should call Huntsville Police at 256-722-7100.

EDITOR’S NOTE: WHNT News 19 went out to the synagogue Thursday morning where leaders of the synagogue respectfully asked us not to show pictures of the vandalism. They say they didn’t want the person responsible to receive the publicity and verification they were seeking when they did this illegal act. We want to respect their request by limiting the images used, but have decided that it is important for people to see the hatred that went into this crime. For that reason, you will see images within the reporter’s story tonight. However, we will not place them within this story to be shared at will. The image used on this story is the image of the building on the synagogue’s website.