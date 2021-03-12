1 killed after SUV crashed into Birmingham home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police report a driver of an SUV died after their vehicle ran into a Birmingham home Friday morning.

The Birmingham Police Department received a call about a vehicle that struck a residence on the 500 Block of Avenue W just before 5:30 a.m.

Officers arrived on scene and found the driver of the car unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

No one was home at the time of the incident.

Birmingham police are currently on scene investigating. CBS 42 will update this story once new information becomes available.