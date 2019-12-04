Police initiate ‘Operation Safe Package’ to prevent holiday theft

PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WIAT)– Millions of packages ship out during the holiday season and are usually left unattended on the recipient’s doorstep.

Over the years, law enforcement agencies have seen an uptick in “porch pirates”, or people that run up to your home and steal your packages.

In 2017, one study revealed nearly 26 million people fell victim to porch pirates.

Following cyber-Monday deals, the Pleasant Grove Police Department started “Operation Safe Package”.

Lieutenant Danny Reid says the department wants to ensure everyone’s packages are safe.

“I think a lot of people have seen those videos online where they’ll see someone through their doorbell camera, where they run up, grab a package and are back in their car immediately. Sometimes they work alone, sometimes they have a driver, which makes it even faster, so it’s really fast and really hard to catch,” explains Reid.

The department is increasing an officer presence in the residential areas. Police are patrolling the streets and keeping an eye out for suspicious activity.

Reid also says the department is setting up random checks at neighborhood entrances to keep an eye on the cars coming in and out. He says they wrap up the stop by giving drivers a candy cane before sending them on their way.

In Pleasant Grove this year, Reid says the department has seen a few a Facebook posts about possible theft, but no official police reports have been made.

He says it is important to report porch pirate activity and theft to the police so they’ll know where to crack down.

The Global Security Experts offer seven tips to help prevent theft:

Have packages delivered where you are.

Set up alternative delivery/pickup options.

Require a signature.

Talk to family and friends about the best way to send packages to them.

Strategic home security devices that discourage thieves.

Keep an eye out for suspicious cars and people in your neighborhood.

Click here for more ways you can keep your packages safe from porch pirates this holiday season.