Police in Pickens County searching for missing Gordo man

GORDO, Ala. (WIAT) — Volunteers in Pickens County spent Friday morning searching a remote rural wooded area in Gordo looking for a 30-year-old man.

Preston Peeks was last seen February 15, 2021 at his home in Gordo on Feb. 15, 2021.

Twenty volunteers including deputies and police officers from different agencies searched on foot along Lum Fife Road using search K-9 dogs trying to locate Peeks. Pickens County Sheriff Todd Hall says deputies did not locate the missing man Friday.

“We’ve received a lot of information over the past couple of weeks and he has been missing since the fifteenth, so we are trying to turn over every rock we can and I think the family had information that he might be down here so we are here doing what we can to locate him,” Hall said.

Volunteers from “Called 2 Rescue” out of Pensacola, Fla. “Klaas Kids” and “Aniah’s Heartwill” from Hoover participated in the search. Hall says having so many local agencies and search dogs teaming up to work together was very helpful.

“You want to be prepared for any possible scenario, so we brought in special equipment and we have the dogs and local police: Tuscaloosa Police, Tuscaloosa Sheriff’s department have been helpful lending equipment to us,” Hall said.

Authorities are asking the public for help. If anyone has seen Preston Peeks or has any information, call the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office at 205-367-2000.