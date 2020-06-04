Police in Huntsville use tear gas, smoke on protestors

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Police in north Alabama appeared to use smoke and pepper spray, or another chemical agent, to sweep protesters out of the courthouse square in Huntsville.

Video of the chaotic scene streamed by WHNT, WAFF and other media outlets showed law enforcement agents wearing gas masks and riot gear advancing on the crowd after protesters refused an order to leave the area. Law enforcement officers appeared to deploy smoke canisters and a chemical agent.

The crowd began running away and the video showed some demonstrators using water to wash out their eyes.

