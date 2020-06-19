Police in Bibb County searching for suspects who shot into family’s home

WOODSTOCK, Ala. (WIAT) — Woodstock Police are searching for five suspects who fired gunshots into a family’s home early Thursday morning in Bibb County.

Homeowner Richard Hartley heard a commotion in front of his house so he took a flashlight outside to investigate. He shined the light at suspects who then opened fire at him.

“I think it was a grand total of five bullets hit, in our bedroom where my wife was asleep. One hit her office, the people don’t have no care for life,” Hartley said.

Richard Hartley and his wife, Rosa, are grateful to be alive with so many bullet holes that penetrated the bedroom wall. Thankfully, the couple was not injured.

“Just thankful nothing hit us, and its great to be alive and I hope these people get put off the streets,” he said.

The family’s home video surveillance system captured the entire incident on camera’s they have mounted on their house.

“The security system here we have, we got you on film. Our neighbors got you on film, and we hope we can bring ya’ll down with it and ya’ll need to go down,” Hartley said.

Police are asking if anyone has information about this crime to call Woodstock Police. No arrests have been made at this time.

LATEST POSTS