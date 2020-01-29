Police: Foley woman escapes estranged husband on meth after he beats, rolls her up in plastic wrap

FOLEY, Ala. (WIAT) — Elberta Police officers have arrested a man accused of kidnapping, beating and rolling his estranged wife in saran wrap before passing out on meth Tuesday.

According to the Foley Police Department, Justin Kay, 48, went to a home where his estranged wife Ranee Kay was staying. He allegedly then grabbed her and forced her to leave with him by threatening to harm her and Ranee’s mother, who was also in the home at the time.

Justin Kay then wrapped Ranee Kay in saran wrap, beat and drove her to his home in Elberta while beating her along the way, Foley PD officers say.

Officers say he continued beating and threatening her while smoking meth. He eventually passed out, and she was able to escape and call for help.

Elberta Police found Ranee Kay at 11:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Breman Road. She was suffering from serious injuries that required medical treatment.

Foley PD was called in to assist, and law enforcement then arrested Justin Kay and charged him with first-degree kidnapping, second-degree domestic violence, second-degree burglary, and violating a domestic protection order.

He told authorities his initial plan was to kidnap his estranged wife, kill her, and then kill himself.

Justin Kay was booked into the Baldwin County Jail on a $165,000 bond.

LATEST POSTS