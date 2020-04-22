Police find car of missing Hoover man, search continues in Perry County

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — There is now a development in a missing person’s case the Hoover Police Department is working regarding a man who went missing last week.

On Tuesday, Frank Morgan Stevenson’s 2008 Toyota Camry was located on a logging road in Perry County near Marion. According to a message posted by the department on their Facebook page, the car was discovered after someone found it as they were riding on hunting land in an all-terrain vehicle.

“Numerous officers with the Hoover Police Department began searching the area for Mr. Stevenson yesterday, and they have continued that search today,” the message read. “Several agencies are assisting, including the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, ALEA, Bibb County prison officers and others. The ALEA air unit has assisted, along with drone operators from HPD.”

Stevenson, who has dementia, was last seen leaving his home on Golf Drive in Bluff Park to drive to a credit union in Riverchase on April 14. However, he never made it to his destination and has not been seen since.

“Although it cannot be ruled out, there are no obvious signs of foul play thus far,” the HPD wrote on Facebook. “The search area terrain is difficult, wet, and encompasses thousands of acres. We ask everyone to please keep the searchers and especially Mr. Stevenson’s family and friends in their thoughts and prayers.”

Anyone with information on Stevenson’s whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 or the Hoover Police Department at 205-822-5300.

