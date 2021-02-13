Police: Clerk at Motel 6 shot over refund dispute

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — A motel clerk is recovering at the hospital after being shot by a guest Saturday afternoon.

Lederrius Hollis, 33 of Birmingham, is being held in the Jefferson County Jail for attempted murder, Homewood Police reports.

Around 12:48 p.m., Homewood PD responded to a shooting at Motel 6 on Vulcan Road.

Police arrived and found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and immediately began rendering first aid. Authorities believe the clerk was shot over a refund dispute, Homewood Police reports. She was taken to UAB hospital and is being treated for life-threatening injuries. Police also added that she underwent surgery and is in recovery.

Additional responding HPD units located the suspect vehicle and attempted to stop the vehicle on Oxmoor Road near Cobb Street. The vehicle refused to stop so a pursuit was initiated. The suspect, later identified as Hollis, was chased by Homewood PD into Birmingham’s jurisdiction who then joined the chase. Near Greensprings Avenue, the suspect bailed out of his vehicle and a foot chase ensued. Both Homewood and Birmingham police brought dogs out to assist in the search.

The suspect was eventually captured and transported to the jail. At this time, Hollis remains behind bars on a $60,000 bond.