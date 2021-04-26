Police chase ends in deadly crash on Lakeshore Parkway, suspect still at large

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are searching for a suspect who led police on a car chase on I-65 Monday evening which ended in the death of an innocent bystander.

According to the Vestavia Hills Police Department, officers conducted a traffic stop just after 6:30 p.m. near Alford Avenue. The suspect fled the scene and got on I-65 N where a police pursuit was initiated.

The suspect’s vehicle then exited the highway onto the Lakeshore Parkway exit. As the officer continued to follow, they observed the suspect crash into oncoming traffic. The officer then stopped the pursuit to render aid to the victims of the crash. One person was later pronounced dead.

The suspect fled the scene on foot and is still at large as of 8:45 p.m. Monday. The Homewood Police Department has only identified the suspect as a male last seen wearing black pants with no shirt.

No other information has been released at this time.