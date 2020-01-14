Police: Batman bandit wanted for church burglaries

IRONDALE, Ala. (AP) — Police in Alabama say they are looking for a man who disguised himself as Batman while burglarizing churches.
News outlets report a church in Irondale was burglarized on Dec. 11 and Jan. 6. Musical instruments were stolen both times.
The caped crook also stole more instruments from two churches in Jasper and one in Walker County on Jan. 9. Anyone with information can call Irondale police, Jasper police or Walker County Sheriff.
Irondale Det. Sgt. Michael Mangina says churches in Georgia and Tennessee may have been burglarized by the same suspect.
