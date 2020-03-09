Police: Armed man fatally shot by officers, woman found dead

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A woman has been found dead inside an Alabama home where an armed man was fatally shot by police.

News outlets report Montgomery police responded to the house Sunday and found the man outside shooting a gun.

Officers told the man to drop his weapon but they say he refused to comply. Police shot the man and he was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Authorities searched the house and found the woman dead inside. Neither the man nor the woman were immediately identified.

LATEST POSTS