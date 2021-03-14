Police are investigating after finding man shot on porch

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police are investigating a homicide. It happened last night before ten on saint Charles Avenue Southwest.
When officers arrived, they found a man sitting on the porch of a house unresponsive.
Paramedics later pronounced him dead. Investigators say they believe the man was involved in some form of a fight with the suspect before the shooting. They also say they have a person of interest in custody.
They are asking anyone with additional information to call crime stoppers at 205-254-77-77.
