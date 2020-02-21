Police: Alabama man dies in motorcycle crash during chase

Local News

by: Associated Press

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Authorities in Alabama say a man died after losing control of his motorcycle while being chased by authorities.

Tab Kennedy Waddell was driving a 1998 Harley Davidson motorcycle when he crashed into a guardrail on US-43 on Thursday morning.

Florence Police Deputy Chief Mike Holt says an officer saw 32-year-old Waddell run a red light on his motorcycle and attempted to pull Waddell over. Holt says Waddell didn’t stop and a chase ensued before the crash. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Holt says it appears the officer followed department policy. The officer’s name wasn’t immediately released. State troopers are investigating the crash. 

