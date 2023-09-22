TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Thousands of football fans are in Tuscaloosa for the Ole Miss-Alabama showdown on Saturday. To assist in crowd control, there will be extra police officers stepping up patrols on the University of Alabama campus and on The Strip.

Assistant Chief Steve Rice says his officers will have a no-tolerance policy for anyone causing trouble throughout the weekend.

“We welcome anybody who wants to come have a good time and enjoy the atmosphere of gameday, but for those folks who come and look to start trouble and break laws — you will be meeting us very soon,” Rice said. “We are becoming national news every time something happens so we endeavor to protect anybody who wants to come have a great and we want to promote public safety.”

Over 300 officers from multiple agencies will partner for the large security detail including UAPD, Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Tuscaloosa and Northport Police Departments.

Will Turner, manager at World of Beer on University Boulevard, is glad to hear so many officers will be on the job throughout the weekend.

“It’s very wise to combine forces since we have a large influx of people coming in here for gameday and this is the best way to handle that situation,” Turner said. “I think it really helps our guests and customers out and it feels a lot safer.”

Typically, every home game weekend at Bryant-Denny Stadium, TPD will use helicopters to fly above the crowds as another deterrent to help protect football fans.