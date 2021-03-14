Police: 4 hour fire at Centreville sawmill, 1 hospitalized

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A fire broke out at a Centreville sawmill that resulted in one person in serious condition, according to authorities.

The Centreville Police Department received a call at 2:30 p.m. Sunday when a waste pill at a sawmill caught fire on the 400 block of Mill Street in Centreville.

The fire took over four hours to put out with the help of several departments, according to Centreville Mayor Mike Oakley.

Authorities report one person had been injured by the fire. They have been transported to Bibb Medical Center and are in serious condition.

