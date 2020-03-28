Police: 3 men shot at motorcycle club in Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Police in Alabama say three men were shot at a motorcycle club late Thursday night.

News outlets report Huntsville officers responded to a shots fired call and found the three men wounded. One of the men had critical injuries. All three were taken to a hospital for treatment.

No arrests were immediately announced. As many as 15 people had been held at the club for questioning. It is unclear what led to the gunfire.

Police believe everyone involved knew each other and there is no current threat to the public.

LATEST POSTS