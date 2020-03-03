Police: 1 killed in crash involving ambulance and car in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Police in Alabama say a man who was inside an ambulance died after the vehicle was involved in a collision with a car.

Montgomery police say in a news release that 54-year-old David Mimms suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash early Sunday morning. He later died at a hospital.

The ambulance was traveling northbound and the car was traveling eastbound when the two vehicles crashed in an intersection.

Two other people in the ambulance and the person in the car were all taken to a hospital for injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

