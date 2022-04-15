It is a clear and colder morning across Central Alabama with temperatures in the 40s.

Today, Good Friday will mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Tonight, a warm front will move up from the Gulf and a line of storms will move in from the northwest. This will bring us strong storms early on Saturday morning with heavy rain, gusty winds and hail. Lows will be in the 60s.

Easter Weekend Outlook: We start out Saturday with some strong to possibly severe storms as a squall line with a cold front moves in from the northwest. The bulk of the strong storms will be through the morning, and then we will dry out in the afternoon and evening.

SPC has a Marginal Risk for severe weather for much of Central Alabama. The main threat is for gusty winds, but we could see some hail with heavy rain. Then we will be mostly cloudy for much of the afternoon and evening as the front stalls across South Alabama. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s.

If you are headed to Alabama’s “A Day” game at 2:00 PM you will need to plan for a few showers with temperatures in the 70s. This also means we could see a stray shower for the debut of the USFL and the Birmingham Stallions game on Saturday Evening at 6:30 PM. However, the rain will be gone for most of the game.





Unfortunately, it looks like we will have more scattered showers and some storms on Easter Sunday as the cold front remains stalled across Alabama. Sunrise services could see a few showers. Then we will have more scattered showers and storms during the day. Some of the storms could be strong across Central Alabama with a better chance for a few severe storms over South Alabama. The main threat would be gusty winds, but some hail is possible. I’m not expecting it to rain all day. It will be mild with high temperatures in the mid 70s. Easter Egg hunts might need to be indoors this year.





Next Week Outlook: A second cold front will move across Alabama on Monday morning with scattered showers and storms. A few could be strong. Then we will become partly cloudy by the afternoon with high temperatures in the lower 70s. High pressure will build over the Southeast U.S. on Tuesday. We will be mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the upper 60s. It will stay dry on Wednesday with more sunshine and highs warming up into the mid 70s as the high pressure moves east of Alabama. Forecast models seem to be in more agreement with us staying mostly dry on Thursday. They are calling for just a slight chance for a shower now. Highs will be in the upper 70s. Friday will be dry and warmer with highs in the 80s.