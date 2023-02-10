PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Pleasant Grove announced it has named Daniel Reid as its new public safety director.

After serving in the role on an acting basis since mid-December, Reid assumed the permanent role on Thursday. He replaces Robert Knight, who served had served in the position since 2009 before retiring. Pleasant Grove’s public safety director serves as both the chief of police and director of the city’s fire and rescue service.

Reid started his service in Pleasant Grove as a public safety dispatcher and 911 operator in 1993 and became a police officer in 1995. Since then, he has been a patrolman, narcotics investigator, patrol sergeant, detective sergeant, lieutenant and captain.

For over 20 years, Reid worked for the U.S. Army Reserve in special operations intelligence. He went on multiple tours in Afghanistan and throughout the Middle East before retiring from the reserve in 2020.

Reid is a graduate of Jefferson State Community College, UAB and the Birmingham School of Law. A public swearing-in ceremony for Reid’s new position will be held at Pleasant Grove’s next city council meeting on Feb. 21.