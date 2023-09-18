JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Pleasant Grove man was killed in a Bessemer crash over the weekend.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 46-year-old Roger Keith Preston was involved in a head-on crash on Taylors Ferry Road at Vines Place Saturday morning. Preston was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash around 11:15 a.m. No information is available regarding the condition of the other driver.

The cause and circumstances surrounding the crash continue to be investigated by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.