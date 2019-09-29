Planet Fitness in Bessemer launches Hurricane donation drive

PASADENA, CA – NOVEMBER 07: Planet Fitness unveils a brand new mini Planet Fitness within the Boys & Girls Club of Pasadena on November 7, 2016 in Pasadena, California. The new mini Judgement Free Zone in the Boys & Girls Club of Pasadena is the second of its kind in the country. Featuring the same […]

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Planet Fitness in Bessemer, in cooperation with Central Alabama Caribbean American Organization (CACAO), has announced they will be collecting items for the hurricane-stricken islands of the Bahamas through Oct. 21, 2019.

“Although the Bahamas is no longer covered in the daily news cycles, the devastation in the islands has left untold suffering in its wake, which will take years to recover from so donations are still welcome and greatly appreciated,” according to CACAO Founder Pauline Ford Caesar.

Planet Fitness joins the City of Bessemer and Jefferson State College along with several local churches and individuals who have either already made donations or are in the process of doing so.

Items needed for donation:

Water, diapers, first aid supplies, personal care items, chainsaws, blankets, flashlights, single burner stoves, water containers, plastic tarps, portable radios, batteries, generators, deodorant, toothpaste, paper products, bleach, mops, buckets, brooms, shovels, rakes, axes, garbage bags, baby formula, wheelbarrows and cots.

Items will be collected through October 21. From there, the items will be shipped to the Consulate in Atlanta, Ga. for transportation to the Bahamas.