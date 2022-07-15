A small plane made in an emergency landing in a Tuscaloosa field on Friday (Photo by Tim Reid)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A small, single-engine plane made an emergency landing in a field in Tuscaloosa on Friday, officials said.

Tuscaloosa police said the plane collided with power lines during its descent, damaging a wing. The pilot, a 46-year-old Hoover resident, was not injured and was later picked up by a friend at the scene.

Flight records show the Cessna Commuter plane took off from the Tuscaloosa airport at 10:05 and landed at 10:08 after flying only about 7 miles total. The plane had flown without issue for over an hour on July 4 and June 27, records show.

No service was interrupted due to the power lines being clipped, according to the Tuscaloosa Police Department.

Authorities have not yet determined what caused the emergency landing as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will be conducting an investigation.