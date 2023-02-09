BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — No injuries were reported after a UPS plane landed and got stuck in mud early Thursday morning at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport.

According to airport spokesperson Kim Hunt, the plane landed and was taxing to its designated area around 5:10 a.m. when the pilot took a turn away from the surface and managed to get the plane’s wheel gear stuck in mud.

Hunt reported that everyone on board the plane was fine and that the plane is still sitting on the taxiway at this time.