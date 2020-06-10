Plane crashes in Dallas County

SARDIS, Ala. (WIAT) — The Perry County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a plane has crashed in Sardis, Ala. in Dallas County.

The Selma Police Department is also helping with the crash at this time. The crash occurred on County Road 139 sometime around 4:40 p.m.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said that the plane was a Piper PA-32.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

LATEST POSTS