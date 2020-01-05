Deadly plane crash at Cullman Regional Airport; investigation underway

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are investigating a plane crash that occurred Sunday afternoon at Folsom Field Airport in Cullman.
Authorities believe the accident happened between 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m. Two people were killed in the plane crash, General Manager at Cullman regional airport Ben Harrison reported in a brief news conference.
At this time, Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, Cullman County EMA, and Vinemont Fire Department are among agencies assisting in the plane crash investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
