The cold front has moved through central Alabama this morning with showers and a few thunderstorms. Winds gusted to near 40 mph at the Birmingham Airport as the front moved through. Temperatures fell from the 70s to the 50s.

We will have lingering showers throughout the day. It will be much colder and breezy. High temperatures occurred just before 3 AM in the 70s. We will have temperatures holding steady in the upper 50s to around 60° through midday. Then they will fall through the 50s all afternoon.