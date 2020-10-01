Pirate-themed scavenger hunt coming to Birmingham Nov. 21

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A scavenger hunt will be held in Birmingham next month and the prize is sure to shiver your timbers!

The Pirates Treasure Hunt is brining its pirate-themed hunt to the Magic City. It will consist of participants finding eight pieces and “conquering challenges to find the buried booty.”

The event will start at 10 a.m. Nov. 21 and must be completed by 4 p.m. Teams should consist of no more than six people and it will be $50 per team.

For more information and to purchase tickets to the hunt, click here.

LATEST POSTS