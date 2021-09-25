Pinson Valley star quarterback searches for next home

PINSON VALLEY, Ala. (WIAT) — Pinson Valley quarterback Zach Pyron made the decision in May that he was going to play for Baylor University. After week three of his senior season, he decommitted.

Now, Zach Pyron is again searching for where he will call home, but he says the decision isn’t easy.

“There’s definitely some pressure to it, because they say it’s not a four-year decision, it’s a 40-year decision,” said Pyron. “Very tough decision, but I have good people around me and family to help me get through this process.”

Pinson Valley Head Coach Sam Shade said that the future changes for the Big 12 Conference may have contributed to Pyron’s decision to decommit from Baylor.

“He talked to me when he committed to Baylor, and I think there were some things that changed as far as, maybe around the time Texas and Oklahoma decided to come to the SEC,” Shade said.

Now, Pyron is back on the market as a top-notch quarterback. Since his decommitment, he’s received SEC offers from Arkansas and Vanderbilt.

“I was raised on SEC football, so the fact that I might get a chance to play in the SEC is pretty special,” said Pyron.

For now, Pyron is only focused on one thing.

“I still owe everybody I’m playing with my full attention, so once school is over with and I get back home from practice, that’s when I’ll sit down and talk about it, but really, I’m just trying to enjoy my senior season,” Pyron said.