Pinson man shot by stepson after alleged domestic dispute, sheriff says

PINSON, Ala. (WIAT) — A Pinson man is recovering from a gunshot wound he received on Christmas Eve from his stepson following an alleged domestic dispute.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a domestic violence call in the 4000 block of Mountain View Drive around 9:15 p.m. Upon arrival, they discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was treated at the scene before being taken to a local hospital.

Witnesses say that the man had thrown his wife through a window and began choking her before the incident. That is when the man’s 17-year-old stepson shot him.

Deputies retrieved the weapon and questioned the stepson. He was released to another family member and taken to another location.

The victim is expected to survive his injuries.

No other information has been received at this time. JCSO is still investigating this incident.

